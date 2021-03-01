Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

MOVIES BEST DRAMA

"Nomadland" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot" BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Soul" BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Minari" (USA) TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "The Crown"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Schitt's Creek"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "The Queen's Gambit"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

