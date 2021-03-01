FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Golden GlobesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 09:44 IST
The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
MOVIES BEST DRAMA
"Nomadland" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot" BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Soul" BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Minari" (USA) TELEVISION
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "The Crown"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Schitt's Creek"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "The Queen's Gambit"
