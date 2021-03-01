Left Menu

Andra Day wins Golden Globe for 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'

Actor-singer Andra Day took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (drama), for her incredible performance in the Hulu film 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 10:06 IST
Andra Day wins Golden Globe for 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'
Andra Day (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-singer Andra Day took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (drama), for her incredible performance in the Hulu film 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'. Day made history at this year's Golden Globes as she became the only second Black woman ever to win this award after Whoopi Goldberg did 35 years ago for 'The Color Purple', reported Variety.

Day was nominated with Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman). In her acceptance speech surrounded by her family and friends, Day thanked "the amazing transformative dynamic Billie Holiday, who just just transformed me with this role and with her presence and with her spirit."

This marks Day's first acting nomination and win at the Globes, and she is the first winner in this category for a movie that debuted on a streaming service. Day, who started her career as a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, was also nominated with Raphael Saadiq for best original song (Tigress and Tweed). However, 'Io si', from 'The Life Ahead' won that award. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', directed by Lee Daniels from a script by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, dramatises the final years in the life of Holiday, the renowned jazz singer who faced relentless persecution from the U.S. government over her performance of the song 'Strange Fruit', about the horrors of lynching.

Meanwhile, the 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost 67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for 6.6 million.The video by digital artist Beeple, whose r...

HDFC Sec blocks trading in NSE cash for limited period; bourse says ops normal

Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities blocked trading in NSEs cash segment for its clients for a limited period due to a technical glitch.Largest bourse NSE, which had suffered a nearly four-hour trading halt last week, due to telecom connecti...

ANALYSIS-Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

The worlds biggest central banks will happily live with higher inflation and investors now aggressively betting on a quicker end to monetary stimulus are all but certain to be proved wrong.After a decade of underestimating inflation, centra...

Pope's risky trip to Iraq defies sceptics

Rockets have hit Iraqi cities and COVID-19 has flared ,yet, barring last-minute changes, Pope Francis will embark on a whirlwind four-day trip starting on Friday to show solidarity with the countrys devastated Christian community.Keen to ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021