People News Roundup: Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police; Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom and more

The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom

A military guard of honor and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral on Saturday of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the coronavirus pandemic. Moore died on Feb. 2 after contracting COVID-19.

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

