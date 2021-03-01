Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to release on this date

After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a teaser with actor Ranbir Kapoor's powerful voiceover, the makers of 'Animal' have finally revealed the release date of the upcoming film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:02 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to release on this date
Poster of 'Animal' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a teaser with actor Ranbir Kapoor's powerful voiceover, the makers of 'Animal' have finally revealed the release date of the upcoming film. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2022. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil shared the news of the release date with his fans.

He tweeted, "ANIMAL Coming Dussehra 2022! #RanbirKapoor @ParineetiChopra @thedeol Directed by @imvangasandeep Animal is produced by #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar #TSeriesFilms @VangaPictures @Cine1Studios @TSeries." The 'Taal' actor also posted the same teaser which was shared during the announcement of the film in January, this year.

Going by the teaser, it looks like Anil will be seen playing Ranbir's father in the movie. In the teaser video, Ranbir's voiceover hints at 'Animal' being an intense drama. Towards the end of the clip, the audience also gets to hear incessant gunshots which tease some good action sequences. Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's financial mgt board of Hindu temples to tighten measures to keep track of gold inventory

Singapores Hindu Endowments Board HEB is taking steps to improve the tracking of all movements of gold items within the four Hindu temples that it manages, the culture minister said on Monday, weeks after a former Indian temple chief priest...

China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analysed satelli...

SAD MLAs shout slogans during governor's address to Punjab Assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal legislators raised slogans during the governors address to the Punjab Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday, protesting against the Centres three farm laws.As Governor V P Singh Badnore started his ad...

Patnaik receives first jab of Covaxin

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people and those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021