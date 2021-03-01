Left Menu

Posthumous Golden Globe win for Chadwick Boseman

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST
Posthumous Golden Globe win for Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Golden Golden for his performance as the strong-willed trumpet player Levee who marches to his own beat in the musical period drama ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'', the actor's swansong.

Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 following a four year-long private battle with colon cancer, won the award in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture category.

The actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf in a Zoom call.

''He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team, on and off set. ''He would say something beautiful, something inspiring. Something that would amplify that voice inside all of us that tells you, you can (do it), that helps you to keep going. That calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,'' an emotional Ledward said.

An adaptation of August Wilson's award-winning play, ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'' follows Ma, a famous blues singer as she makes a record in a studio in 1927 Chicago, where tension boils over among her, her white agent and bandmates.

Boseman played Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who aspired to make his own mark in the music industry.

The story explores the issues of race, art, religion and the exploitation of black recording artistes at the hands of white producers.

The film is directed by George C Wolfe and co-produced by Denzel Washington.

Continuing the address, Ledward said Boseman would have thanked Wolfe, Washington, his co-stars and ''lots of people at Netflix''.

''And I don't have his words,'' she said fighting back tears. ''But we have to take a moment to celebrate those who we love. So thank you, HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that. And honey, you keep them coming,'' Ledward said.

It's the first Golden Globe win for Boseman, who achieved global stardom as King T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much before 2018's ''Black Panther'', the actor had made a name for himself by playing iconic black historical figures like baseball star Jackie Robinson in ''42'', singer-songwriter James Brown in ''Get on Up'' and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in ''Marshall''.

Gary Oldman for ''Mank'', Riz Ahmed for ''The Sound of Metal'', Anthony Hopkins for ''The Father'', and Tahar Rahim for ''The Mauritanian'' were the other nominees in the category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact

The verdict is expected on Monday in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if he is convicted. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firm...

British insurer Aviva sets out net zero 2040 climate strategy

British insurer Aviva plans to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, it said on Monday, claiming this was the most demanding target set by any major insurer worldwide. Following the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, many...

Minister welcomed appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new CEO of Post Office

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office SAPO for a five-year term. She will play a leading ro...

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021