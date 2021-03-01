Left Menu

LFW and FDCI to present joint fashion week from March 16-21

We are delighted to present this fashion week together, Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said in a statement.Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said the team is looking forward to the partnership, which will open up avenues of growth for all stakeholders.The event will feature a talent discovery programme GenNext for designers and also promote modelling talent through FDCIs GetNoticed Model Hunt.Both FDCI and LFW will continue their buyer programmes launched last season as well.Jaspreet Chandok, Head Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide, said the collaboration will help elevate the fashion industry to new heights.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:03 IST
LFW and FDCI to present joint fashion week from March 16-21

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Monday announced they are set to present a joint fashion week scheduled to be held from March 16-21 The LFW, jointly organised by Lakme and RISE Worldwide, will have a special ''unity logo'' designed to mark the occasion. The fashion week will be organised in a hybrid format, i.e. virtual and on-ground events.

The LFW, in partnership with the FDCI, will soon release the schedule comprising designers from New Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India. The FDCI and LFW will jointly present the opening show on March 16 and will culminate with the Lakme Absolute Grand finale on March 21.

''The pandemic has darkened the clouds, this will add a silver lining to the business of fashion and help sharpen the needs of the fast changing world.

''Lakme, RISE Worldwide and FDCI will now have a shared purpose and belonging as we both reinvent the wheel in uncertain times. We are delighted to present this fashion week together,'' Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said in a statement.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said the team is looking forward to the partnership, which will open up avenues of growth ''for all stakeholders''.

The event will feature a talent discovery programme GenNext for designers and also promote modelling talent through FDCI's #GetNoticed Model Hunt.

Both FDCI and LFW will continue their buyer programmes launched last season as well.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide, said the collaboration will help elevate the fashion industry to new heights. ''We are glad to partner with the FDCI and look forward to jointly present Lakme Fashion Week this season, as we rise as one,'' Chandok said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccination for high-risk citizens begins in Telangana

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for people aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities began in Telangana on Monday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly co...

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

KOLKATA,Mch.01PTI SILVER RDYBAR 68,900.00 68,800.00 PER KG.SILVER RDYPORTION 69,000.00 68,900.00 PER KG.GOLD24-CARATRDY 46,700.00 46,650.00 PER 10 GMS.GOLD22-CARATRDY 44,300.00 44,250.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKET GOLD22-CT 44,950.00 44,900...

MEC urges to take urgent action after KZN social worker hijacked

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, wants law enforcement to take urgent action after a social worker was hijacked at gunpoint at the Social Development offices in Eshowe, last Thursday.The social worker was assisting su...

France's Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact

The verdict is expected on Monday in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy at risk of a prison sentence if he is convicted. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021