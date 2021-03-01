Disha Patani starts shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Left Menu

Bollywood star Disha Patani on Monday started the shooting of her upcoming action drama 'Ek Villain Returns' and shared a picture from her vanity van.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:22 IST
Disha Patani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Disha Patani on Monday started the shooting of her upcoming action drama 'Ek Villain Returns' and shared a picture from her vanity van. The 'MS Dhoni' star took to Instagram and announced the beginning of the shoot.

In the photo, Disha can be seen posing in her vanity van in a jacket with the film's name on it. Patani wrote in the caption, ''And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohit11481 @balajimotionpic."

The movie boasts an ensemble star cast including John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Earlier last year, media reports suggested that Aditya Roy Kapoor was paired opposite Tara Sutaria for 'Ek Villain Returns', however, now the 'Ashiqui 2' star has been replaced by the 'Ishaqzaade' actor Arjun Kapoor.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first instalment was released in 2014. It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. (ANI)

