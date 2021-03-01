Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor posts first photo of herself after welcoming second baby, says 'missed you all'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday stated that she 'missed all' her fans as she posted the first picture after giving birth to her second son last month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:55 IST
Kareena Kapoor posts first photo of herself after welcoming second baby, says 'missed you all'
Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday stated that she 'missed all' her fans as she posted the first picture after giving birth to her second son last month. The 'Jab We Met' actor who welcomed her second baby on February 15 shared a pouty picture of herself on Instagram.

Soaking in the sun, the actor looked gorgeous as ever in a no make up look, as she flaunted her bare skin with a pair of chunky black sunglasses and added a hat. Sporting a loosely fitted comfortable sky blue collared shirt, the actor left her luscious locks open in the air. Posing with her pouty lips, the 'Good Newwz' star captioned the post as, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 46,000 fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section. Complementing her glow, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments, "Roast chicken glow," and added three fire emoticons.

The photo on the photo-sharing platform is the second Instagram post after the baby's birth. The first was a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Bhoot Police.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No issue in Co-WIN portal, 'walk-in systems' to be streamlined further, says Harsh Vardhan

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country on Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the next few days the walk-in system for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure s...

MapmyIndia releases maps to help people locate corona vaccination centres

MapmyIndia on Monday announced the launch of maps and nearby search features, as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.The Government of India has also ...

Vaccination for high-risk citizens begins in Telangana

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for people aged 60 and above and those above 45 years old with co-morbidities began in Telangana on Monday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender took the vaccine at a government hospital in his Assembly co...

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

KOLKATA,Mch.01PTI SILVER RDYBAR 68,900.00 68,800.00 PER KG.SILVER RDYPORTION 69,000.00 68,900.00 PER KG.GOLD24-CARATRDY 46,700.00 46,650.00 PER 10 GMS.GOLD22-CARATRDY 44,300.00 44,250.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKET GOLD22-CT 44,950.00 44,900...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021