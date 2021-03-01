John Abraham, Disha Patani begin shooting for Mohit Suri's film 'Ek Villain Returns'

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani on Monday started shooting for filmmaker Mohit Suri's upcoming movie ''Ek Villain Returns''. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, the film is a sequel to Suri's 2014 movie ''Ek Villain''. The upcoming action thriller also stars actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The first shot of ''Ek Villain Returns'' was filmed at Gaiety Galaxy theatre here. Suri said though the film's shoot was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is pumped up to finally start the work on the project.

''I am very excited to begin shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the 'Ek Villain' magic with this one,'' the director said in a statement.

Ekta Kapoor said she is excited to take the franchise forward and give the audience a memorable cinematic experience.

''This time around the action, drama and suspense only heightens. See you at the movies,'' the producer said.

''Ek Villain Returns'' is set to release on February 11, 2022.

T-Series head honcho Kumar, said it is ''overwhelming'' for the team to see ''Ek Villain Returns'' go on-floors.

''We have an amazing cast and team on board and we are aiming to give the audience a thrilling experience with this action entertainer.'' The film is the first collaboration between Abraham and Suri, while Arjun Kapoor has previously worked with the director on 2017 drama ''Half Girlfriend''.

