Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup;Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes; 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors and more

Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup;Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes; 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors and more
Image Credit: Twitter (@oureric)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes

American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. Fonda, 83, made an impassioned plea for diversity while accepting her award, saying storytelling was central to mutual human understanding. Her comments came at a virtual ceremony put on amid controversy over the dearth of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes.

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors

Netflix Inc's British royal drama "The Crown," which focused its most recent season on the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, led the television honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The Crown" was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin, who played the young Diana struggling to adapt to life in the royal family.

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as "All in the Family" and "One Day at a Time," accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday. Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade established in 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globes. Speaking via video at this year's virtual ceremony, Lear said he was thrilled to accept an award named for Burnett, who he said "has made me laugh harder" than anyone else.

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algerias remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has a...

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed prison sentence

A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who led France and strode the world st...

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021