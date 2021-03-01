Left Menu

UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to London's private King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago for treatment for an unspecified infection that is not related to COVID-19. On Monday, Buckingham Palace said he had been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for further treatment and observation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:38 IST
UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition and receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to London's private King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago for treatment for an unspecified infection that is not related to COVID-19.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said he had been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for further treatment and observation. "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," the palace said in a statement.

Photographers and TV crews at the King Edward hospital had earlier seen a patient being moved into an ambulance, shielded from watching media outside by staff with umbrellas and police, although there was no confirmation this was the prince. Since being admitted to hospital after feeling unwell on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, and last week continued to carry out her official duties by video. She and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment a number of times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection. At Christmas in 2011 he had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.

Philip's royal role has been in the spotlight since the start of the Netflix drama "The Crown", which has provided an account of their marriage, Elizabeth's earlier-than-expected inheritance of the British throne, and their family life. Philip, who has been at the queen's side throughout her 69-year reign, retired from public life in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants protection from arrest for eight weeks to accused in rape case

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest for eight weeks to a man, accused of raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage, and asked whether physical relation between a couple who is living together as husband and wife co...

US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs

The US government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 201...

Orange city cyclist completes 'golden' ride in just 13 days

Overcoming bad road conditions and a slew of other challenges, Nagpur resident Amit Samarth has successfully cycled the 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral, which touches all the metro cities of India, in just over 13 days, an effort what can ear...

Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algerias remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021