'Roohi': Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma boss friendship game!

A 'Jai- Veeru' new 'yaarana' is in town! If the phrase 'thick as thieves' ever needed a desi endorsement, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's characters from their upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Roohi' will serve as the perfect candidate!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:44 IST
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in a still from 'Roohi' . Image Credit: ANI

A 'Jai- Veeru' new 'yaarana' is in town! If the phrase 'thick as thieves' ever needed a desi endorsement, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's characters from their upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Roohi' will serve as the perfect candidate! The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film sees the Rajkummar and Varun play Bhaura and Kattanni, two bumbling brosephs trapped in a forest with the mysterious Roohi, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Just when they think it couldn't get any worse, a sinister spirit begins to creep over them.

Social media is already a fan of the Bhaura and Kattanni's crackling chemistry, and their witty one liners have become an instant sensation. Going by the buzz, it seems that the whacky jodi has gone into the skin of the characters. The characters look promising and it's safe to say that the viewers are in for a visual treat.

Earlier, after raging the success of their intriguing trailer, the makers had dropped two songs titled 'Panghat' and 'Kiston' from the movie. Where, 'Panghat', is a peppy dance number from 'Roohi', 'Kiston' follows the developing love story between the lead pair Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. 'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It also stars Varun Sharma in the lead role.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'. 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

