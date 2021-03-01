Ex-Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao's 102-year-old relative among those inoculated in Bengaluru

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined the many others who got inoculated on Monday in Bengaluru as the vaccination for the general public kick-started in the country.

Sharing the information, the retired diplomat tweeted, ''My daughter-in-law's 102-year-old grandfather got the first dose of his COVIDVaccination in Bengaluru today.'' As many as 1,950 people other than health and frontline workers, got inoculated in the state on Monday.

