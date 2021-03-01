Left Menu

'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'

Known for being vocal about her opinions on social causes, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu teased fans about her 'elephant in the room' on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:30 IST
Taapsee Pannu. Image Credit: ANI

Known for being vocal about her opinions on social causes, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu teased fans about her 'elephant in the room' on Monday. The 'Thappad' star hopped on to her Instagram and shared a ruminative video that sees her addressing the taboo surrounding menstruation, which she referred to as 'the elephant in the room'.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, "A sense of gratitude. A sense of giving back to nature and to her ..... Something new coming up... Something I have been longing to share with you all... But first .... 'Let's talk periods', let's talk about what is #GoodForHer and #GoodForEarth." The 33-year-old actor is reportedly looking forward to using her celeb power to talk about the taboo surrounding menstruation.

As per sources, she will soon be joining a Mumbai-based NGO that works in this space. The NGO is anticipated to be the one that earlier had the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle working with it. Before the 'Pink' star, many celebrities from the industry including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Manushi Chillar have actively taken part in connection with the safe and healthy management of periods.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is currently shooting for her upcoming sci-fi movie 'Dobaaraa'. Being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie marks the duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as a producer. The movie will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

Besides that, Taapsee Pannu has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

