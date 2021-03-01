Left Menu

Al Pacino's 'nap' during Golden Globes trends online

Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Al Pacino who appeared to be taking a nap during the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony soon began trending on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:48 IST
Al Pacino's 'nap' during Golden Globes trends online
Al Pacino. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Al Pacino who appeared to be taking a nap during the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony soon began trending on social media. According to E! News, footage of the iconic 80-year-old actor, who was nominated for 'Best Actor, Television Series Drama' for his role on Amazon's 'Hunters', went viral after social media users began to debate whether Al had drifted to sleep.

Prior to The Crown's Josh O'Connor's win, the camera showed the 5 nominees, and the 'Godfather' actor appeared to be either have closed his eyes or was looking downward until he suddenly looked front and center with a bit of a jolt. One twitter user posted, "yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh."

"Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I've ever related to a celebrity," a another user posted on Twitter. If Al was indeed enjoying a nap during the big event, the actor can take solace in the fact that previously other prominent Hollywood names have also struggled to stay awake during major moments.

As per E! News, back in January 2019, Justin Timberlake had shared a video from his 38th birthday celebration that showed his wife Jessica Biel enjoying a nap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were handed over on Monday to Japanese authorities for extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.The ...

Man kills 2-yr-old daughter suspecting her to be his illegitimate child: Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his two-year-old daughter to death suspecting that she was his illegitimate child, police said.The police identified the accused as Ramesh, a resident of Baijnath Pur vill...

Will speak when time is right: Owaisi on party's strategy for Bengal polls

A day after the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front ISF held a joint rally in the poll-bound West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he shall reveal his partys strategy in the ...

Pvt collaboration in vaccination to help control COVID infection, says healthcare chains

Lauding the government for allowing private entities to be part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading healthcare chains on Monday said the public and private sector collaboration would help in controlling the spread of the infectious d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021