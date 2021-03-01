Left Menu

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently fired back at Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia', criticizing the show for a line in the script that was a "deeply sexist joke" about her.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently fired back at Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia', criticizing the show for a line in the script that was a "deeply sexist joke" about her. According to E! News, the tenth episode of the new series featured a scene where a female character tells another woman, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Not long after, the word got back to Swift, and "Respect Taylor Swift" started trending on Twitter. The Grammy winner tweeted, "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back."

She added, "How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s--t as FuNnY." Swift, who released her documentary Miss Americana on Netflix last year, had a few words for the streaming service, too. "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," she wrote. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

After reading her response, several of Swift's fans praised the artist for speaking out. One of her followers tweeted, When Taylor Swift stands up for herself she's also standing up for all women across the world." "She is done with the misogyny & the slut shaming. I'm so proud of her for standing up for herself & leaving no words unspoken. still cannot believe this is still happening after years, YEARS of it before...RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT," tweeted another follower.

As per E! News, this isn't the only Netflix series to come under fire by the singer's fans. Swifties also slammed 'Degrassi: Next Class', as the show featured a scene in which a character said, "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes." (ANI)

