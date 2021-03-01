Left Menu

Alec Baldwin welcomes 6th child with wife Hilaria

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed his sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday, just months after their youngest son was born in in September 2020.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:43 IST
Alec Baldwin welcomes 6th child with wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed his sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday, just months after their youngest son was born in in September 2020. The 62-year-old actor's spouse took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that she said was clicked by him. The picture showed her lying in bed with her 6 children, including the newborn whose name or gender has yet not been revealed.

The star captioned the photo "7" with a red heart emoji. This new addition to the Baldwin family comes months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020. As per People magazine, the couple share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Rafael Thomas, along with a daughter named Carmen Gabriela. Alec is also dad to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021