Alec Baldwin welcomes 6th child with wife Hilaria

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed his sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday, just months after their youngest son was born in in September 2020. The 62-year-old actor's spouse took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that she said was clicked by him. The picture showed her lying in bed with her 6 children, including the newborn whose name or gender has yet not been revealed.

The star captioned the photo "7" with a red heart emoji. This new addition to the Baldwin family comes months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020. As per People magazine, the couple share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Rafael Thomas, along with a daughter named Carmen Gabriela. Alec is also dad to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)