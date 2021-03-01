Alec Baldwin welcomes 6th child with wife Hilaria
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed his sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday, just months after their youngest son was born in in September 2020.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:43 IST
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed his sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin on Monday, just months after their youngest son was born in in September 2020. The 62-year-old actor's spouse took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that she said was clicked by him. The picture showed her lying in bed with her 6 children, including the newborn whose name or gender has yet not been revealed.
The star captioned the photo "7" with a red heart emoji. This new addition to the Baldwin family comes months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020. As per People magazine, the couple share sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Rafael Thomas, along with a daughter named Carmen Gabriela. Alec is also dad to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alec Baldwin
- Hilaria Baldwin
- Hollywood
- Eduardo
- Baldwin
- Ireland
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Entertainment News Roundup: Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line; Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and more
A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Love Story' stars, Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood; Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line and more