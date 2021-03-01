Left Menu

Kim Kardashian's fan attempts to crash through her Hidden Hills gate

An alleged trespasser crashed through the gate of the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills community on Wednesday last week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:55 IST
Kim Kardashian . Image Credit: ANI

According to TMZ's exclusive report on Monday, a man who called himself Kim's 'ex' tried to get inside her house in order to catch a glimpse of the star.

Law enforcement sources told that the incident happened around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, when the 24-year-old man breached the main entrance gate in an effort to track down Kim at her Hidden Hills home. TMZ reported that the security managed to stop the man before he could get near the 'KUWTK' star, and the Sheriff was called.

After being caught, the man claimed himself to be an ex-husband of Kim and told the law enforcement that he was going to meet her. However, the Sheriff cited the guy for trespassing and he was released. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

