Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes; Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes

American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. Fonda, 83, made an impassioned plea for diversity while accepting her award, saying storytelling was central to mutual human understanding. Her comments came at a virtual ceremony put on amid controversy over the dearth of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes.

Downton star Stevens' turn as robot Romeo kicks off Berlinale

Alma is a museum curator in Berlin. She is single, and has a taste for men who are slightly different but not in any way exotic. The solution? Tom, a robot who speaks German with a slight English accent. This is the premise of Maria Schrader's romantic comedy 'I'm Your Man', which opened this year's online Berlin Film Festival on Monday.

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors

Netflix Inc's British royal drama "The Crown," which focused its most recent season on the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, led the television honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The Crown" was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin, who played the young Diana struggling to adapt to life in the royal family.

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as "All in the Family" and "One Day at a Time," accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday. Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade established in 2018 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globes. Speaking via video at this year's virtual ceremony, Lear said he was thrilled to accept an award named for Burnett, who he said "has made me laugh harder" than anyone else.

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Generation COVID: student designers kick off Paris Fashion Week

With a collection called "Toxique, c'est chic", which showcases the knitting techniques he perfected under COVID-19 lockdown at home, James Giltner is among aspiring designers stepping into the limelight in an unusual edition of Paris' fashion week. The 10 days of high-end catwalk shows usually held in the French capital will be replaced by online presentations and films, echoing a similar set-up in New York, London and Milan.

Valentino, D&G shows bring curtain down on Milan Fashion Week

Models walked down an empty theatre closed by the coronavirus pandemic for Valentino's latest collection, while in Dolce & Gabbana's show they mixed with robots in a disco-like atmosphere as the curtain came down on Milan Fashion Week on Monday. Valentino paid tribute to cultural venues including cinemas and theatres which have been closed for almost a year, hosting a sober show dominated by black and white clothes in Milan's largely empty Piccolo Teatro.

