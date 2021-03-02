Left Menu

Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

Churchill gave the painting to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip.The painting was sold by Roosevelts son after the presidents death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection.They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.The painting was sold by the Jolie Family Collection.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:52 IST
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

A Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday for more than USD 11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain's World War II leader.

''Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque'' sold at Christie's in London for 8,285,000 pounds (USD 11,590,715). The pre-sale estimate was 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds, and the previous record price for a Churchill painting was just under 1.8 million pounds.

The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is a piece of both political and Hollywood history.

The only painting that Britain's wartime prime minister completed during the 1939-45 conflict, it was completed after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and US President Franklin D Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the city's beauty. Churchill gave the painting to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip.

The painting was sold by Roosevelt's son after the president's death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection.

They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.

The painting was sold by the Jolie Family Collection. The buyer wasn't immediately identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador links deadly prison riots to transnational crime groups

Ecuadorean officials said on Monday prison riots that left 79 inmates dead last week were linked to organized transnational crime, and said the situation in its penitentiary system remained tense. Last Tuesdays riots, which left an addition...

GRAPHIC-New U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops

The United States reported a 3 decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, a much smaller drop than in the previous six weeks, and health officials warned that progress against the global pandemic was stalling. New cases fell as much as 25 ...

UN’s nuclear watchdog agency will not be ‘bargaining chip’ in Iran nuclear deal

After speaking to the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Grossi told a press conference that while the agency had opened a window of opportunity for diplomacy in Iran, it should not be pu...

Financial Times, AFP translators arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern region of Tigray, the media organizations said on Monday. Fitsum Berhane was arrested at his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021