Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron VarsanoPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:41 IST
Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child.
The ''Wonder Woman 1984'' star already shares daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, three -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano.
Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.
''Here we go again,'' the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.
Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature ''Minari''.
The actor sparked pregnancy rumors after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.
