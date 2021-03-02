Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The ''Wonder Woman 1984'' star already shares daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, three -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano.

Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

''Here we go again,'' the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature ''Minari''.

The actor sparked pregnancy rumors after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

