Alec, Hilaria Baldwin welcome sixth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, five months after giving birth to Eduardo, their fifth.

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, shocked fans on Monday with an Instagram post that revealed a photo with the couple's newborn.

Advertisement

She captioned the picture, taken by Alec Baldwin, writing ''7'' and a red heart emoji.

The couple shares Carmen, seven, Rafael, five-and-a-half, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two-and-a-half years. Alec Baldwin, 62, also has 25-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple welcomed their sixth child, but didn't provide insight as to whether they used a surrogate or adopted, something many people questioned on social media.

''We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything -- what she posted stands,'' the couple's representative told the publication when asked for further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)