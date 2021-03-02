Left Menu

People News Roundup: Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

The man who was shot while caring for Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs said on Monday he was recovering after nearly dying from the attack by assailants who kidnapped two of the pop singer's pets. Ryan Fischer, in his first public comments since the incident last Wednesday evening in Hollywood, detailed his recollections from that night and thanked family, friends, first responders and Gaga, who has been in Italy to shoot a movie.

