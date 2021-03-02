Left Menu

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to make debut in romantic drama 'Tadap'

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his debut with Tara Sutaria in the upcoming outing 'Tadap.' The movie will hit the big screens on September 24, 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:45 IST
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan set to make debut in romantic drama 'Tadap'
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his debut with Tara Sutaria in the upcoming outing 'Tadap.' The movie will hit the big screens on September 24, 2021. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the news regarding the new project on his Instagram handle.

"AHAN SHETTY - TARA SUTARIA: #TADAP ARRIVES IN SEPT 2021... #TADAP ARRIVES IN SEPT 2021... #Tadap - the acting debut of #AhanShetty [son of #SunielShetty] - to release on 24 Sept 2021," Taran wrote. "Costars #TaraSutaria... Remake of #Telugu film #RX100... Directed by #MilanLuthria... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... Fox Star Studios presentation," he added.

Along with the release date and other details, a poster of the film was also dropped which piqued the curiosity of the audience. The poster sees Tara hugging Ahan. The duo is seen standing at a stormy place while Ahan is trying to save and keep close to Tara amid the turbulence. The poster also showcased the release date of the film and comes with a text written on it, "An incredible love story."

The movie 'Tadap' is being produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's production house and is being helmed by Milan Luthria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI led webinar on Indian budget evokes favourable response in Israel

A webinar organised by State Bank of India, Israel-Asia Israel-India Chambers of Commerce and the Indian mission in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to decipher the Indian budget announced last month has evoked favourable response from business ...

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

The leader of Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijings proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had no market on the island....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021