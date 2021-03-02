Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic to release in March

Actor Parineeti Chopras next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday.Titled Saina, the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced Saina.Presenting the inspiring story of one of Indias greatest athletes, Saina.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:47 IST
Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic to release in March

Actor Parineeti Chopra's next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday.

Titled ''Saina'', the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as ''Stanley Ka Dabba'' and ''Hawa Hawaai''.

T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced ''Saina''.

''Presenting the inspiring story of one of India's greatest athletes, #Saina. In cinemas on 26th March,'' the tweet on T-Series official Twitter page read.

Chopra, whose ''The Girl on The Train'' released last week on Netflix, shot for ''Saina'' in 2019. ''Saina'' was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar''. Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

The leader of Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijings proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had no market on the island....

Leech eager to learn subtleties of spin bowling from Ashwin, Axar in 4th Test

By his own admission, Englands Jack Leach is in awe of the exploits of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel during the pink-ball Test and he is eager to learn the nuances of spin bowling from the Indian duo in the fourth and final match, star...

Gender equality has improved in India, finds LinkedIn research study

Nearly two-third of Indias working women 66 per cent feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn.The report also showed that more than seven in 10 work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021