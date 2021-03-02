'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma joins Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+

Indian origin British star Indira Varma, best known for her roles in TV shows ''Rome'' and ''Game of Thrones'', has joined the cast of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series on Disney+.

Details about Varma's character are still under wraps, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

Varma, who has starred in TV shows ''Carnival Row'', ''Luther'', ''Paranoid'' and ''For Life'' and movies such as ''Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love'' and ''Crisis'', will appear in the series alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the ''Star Wars'' prequel trilogy.

The Obi-Wan serie on the streamer is among the number of ''Star Wars'' shows that are lined up for Disney+ following the success of ''The Mandalorian''. The third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.

The character of Cassian Andor from ''Rogue One'', played by Mexican star Diego Luna, is also getting a new series besides the two ''Mandalorian'' spinoffs and other stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)