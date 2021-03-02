'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma joins Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:07 IST
Indian origin British star Indira Varma, best known for her roles in TV shows ''Rome'' and ''Game of Thrones'', has joined the cast of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series on Disney+.
Details about Varma's character are still under wraps, reported Deadline.
Varma, who has starred in TV shows ''Carnival Row'', ''Luther'', ''Paranoid'' and ''For Life'' and movies such as ''Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love'' and ''Crisis'', will appear in the series alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the ''Star Wars'' prequel trilogy.
The Obi-Wan serie on the streamer is among the number of ''Star Wars'' shows that are lined up for Disney+ following the success of ''The Mandalorian''. The third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.
The character of Cassian Andor from ''Rogue One'', played by Mexican star Diego Luna, is also getting a new series besides the two ''Mandalorian'' spinoffs and other stories.
