Frank Grillo to star in action-thriller 'MIA'

Actor Frank Grillo is set to play the lead role in upcoming action-thriller ''MIA''.

The film, which will also feature actor Aleksander Vayshelboym of ''Red Hour'' fame, will be directed by Kevin Carraway.

Scott Windhauser has penned the script, reported Deadline.

Grillo will star as Jax, a man who wakes up in a precarious situation with no memory, no time to spare and everyone in the criminal world out to kill him. With nowhere to turn, he is forced to team up with a streetwise criminal to find out who he is and realises he might not like the answers he uncovers.

Grillo, known for starring in movies such as ''Warrior'', ''Captain America: Civil War'' and ''Zero Dark Thirty'', will also executive produce the movie.

The project, backed by Richard Rionda Del Castro of Hannibal Media, is expected to start production later this year.

