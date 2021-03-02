Left Menu

Ariana Greenblatt joins cast of 'Borderlands' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:36 IST
Child actor Ariana Greenblatt, best known for playing a young Gamora in the Marvel blockbuster ''Avengers: Infinity War'', is set to star in Lionsgate's ''Borderlands'' feature film.

An adaptation of popular video game of the same name, the movie will be directed by Eli Roth from a script by Emmy-winning ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin.

Greenblatt joins previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the young actor will play Tiny Tina, an unstable 13-year-old explosive expert. Blanchett stars as Lilith, a woman with great superpowers; Hart plays the legendary thief Roland; Curtis is cast as archeologist and scientist Dr Tannis, and Black essays the role of Claptrap, an enthusiastic robot.

Greenblatt has also starred on the Disney Channel show ''Stuck in the Middle'' and ''The One and Only Ivan'' from the same studio.

She recently completed the shooting of the sci-fi thriller ''65'', set up at Sony.

