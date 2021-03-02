Left Menu

Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:52 IST
Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

''Unorthodox'' star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Titled ''Lioness'', the show is based on author Francine Klagsbrun's non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.

Veteran singer-actor Barbra Streisand will executive produce the series, which hails from MGM/UA Television in association with Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi Patna Productions.

Klagsbrun's book chronicles the life and career of Meir, one of the most influential figures in the history of Israel and a prominent figure in world history.

It spans her birth in Kyiv to her American upbringing in Milwaukee, her role in the formation of Israel, and her rise to become the new nation's first and only female prime minister. This remarkable, and often controversial, the leader was and is known as the beloved Mother of Israel.

The show is written and executive produced by Emmy winner Eric Tuchman. Mimi Leder, who helmed the biographical legal drama ''Based on Sex'' based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will direct. Besides Streisand, Nina Tassler, and Denise Di Novi of Patna production will also serve as executive producers. Haas is one of the most accomplished Israeli actors of her generation. She found global fame after she featured in the lead role in Netflix's limited series ''Unorthodox''.

For her work on ''Unorthodox'', she became the first Israeli actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe, but lost out to ''The Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy in the best actress – miniseries or television film category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Platform ticket price raised to Rs 50 at key stations in MMR

The Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR to avoid over-crowding during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tu...

Intra-Afghan talks 'waste of time' unless Taliban implement ceasefire: President's aide

Kabul Afghanistan, March 2 ANISputnik The peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are a waste of time as long as the radical movement fails to implement its commitment to reduce violence and implement a ceasefire, H...

Chavan slams Centre for letting pvt hospitals charge for COVID-19 vaccine

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday questioned the Centres decision to let private hospitals charge people for the COVID-19 vaccine in phase-II of the immunization drive that began on Monday.Last week, the government had announced ...

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

Euro zone bond yields steadied on Tuesday, after rallying a day earlier, as markets awaited February inflation data for the bloc. After their worst monthly performance in years in February - when bets that U.S. fiscal stimulus would boost i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021