Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

''Unorthodox'' star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Titled ''Lioness'', the show is based on author Francine Klagsbrun's non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

Veteran singer-actor Barbra Streisand will executive produce the series, which hails from MGM/UA Television in association with Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi Patna Productions.

Klagsbrun's book chronicles the life and career of Meir, one of the most influential figures in the history of Israel and a prominent figure in world history.

It spans her birth in Kyiv to her American upbringing in Milwaukee, her role in the formation of Israel, and her rise to become the new nation's first and only female prime minister. This remarkable, and often controversial, the leader was and is known as the beloved Mother of Israel.

The show is written and executive produced by Emmy winner Eric Tuchman. Mimi Leder, who helmed the biographical legal drama ''Based on Sex'' based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will direct. Besides Streisand, Nina Tassler, and Denise Di Novi of Patna production will also serve as executive producers. Haas is one of the most accomplished Israeli actors of her generation. She found global fame after she featured in the lead role in Netflix's limited series ''Unorthodox''.

For her work on ''Unorthodox'', she became the first Israeli actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe, but lost out to ''The Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy in the best actress – miniseries or television film category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)