Blackpink's Rose to release solo project

Singer-songwriter Rose, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her solo debut project on March 12.

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, shared two posters with the date and hashtags #TEASERPOSTER #20210312 #RELEASE on Instagram on Monday. The title is yet to be revealed but one of the stills show Rose in a flowing, red dress walking amid smoke, with words -- ''No Way Out'' and ''You Are Now...'' visible through the haze.

The New Zealand-born Korean singer gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert, The Show, during which she performed the song ''Gone''.

Other Blackpink members have also trying their hand at stand-alone projects in music and on television.

While Jennie made her solo debut with the single ''Solo'' in 2018, Lisa currently serves as a mentor on the dance reality series ''Youth With You Season 2'', streaming on Chinese streamer iQIYI. Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to make her debut as a lead in the upcoming JTBC drama ''Snowdrop'' alongside ''Something in the Rain'' star Jung Hae-in.

As Blackpink, the quartet released their debut album, simply titled 'The Album', last year. The group was formed by YG Entertainment in 2016.

