Left Menu

Britney Spears shares rare photo with sons Sean, Jayden

Wondering how the time flies, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears on Monday shared adorable pictures of herself and her two sons and penned down a heartfelt note.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:41 IST
Britney Spears shares rare photo with sons Sean, Jayden
Picture shared by Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wondering how the time flies, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears on Monday shared adorable pictures of herself and her two sons and penned down a heartfelt note. The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden as she enjoyed some family time with her two sons.

The 'Toxic' singer wrote, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!I know ... I know ... it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast." "Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right," she continued.

Spears also explained to her social media followers why she hasn't shared any snapshots of her kids recently. "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she noted.

In the two photos, Spears and her kids are seen standing in a field next to each other as they pose for the camera. The first picture features a fiery red tinge, which Spears said she edited herself, while the second photo sees the trio posing sans effects.

"I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!," Spears happily proclaimed. "Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh s*** I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!" Spears shares Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple was married from 2004 to 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS

A comedy series based on Tik Tok star and comic Sarah Coopers book is officially a go at CBS.The untitled single-camera project, inspired by Coopers How to Be Successful Without Hurting Mens Feelings, found a home at the premium network las...

Committee on N West intervention requests more information

The Ad Hoc Committee on section 100 Intervention in the North West province has requested more information from law enforcement agencies about the work they are doing which is linked to the intervention in the province.In a statement on Tue...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42.Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced fo...

India urges WTO members to reach consensus on TRIPS waiver proposal

India has urged WTO members to reach consensus on a proposal on waiver of certain provisions in a multilateral agreement on intellectual property to deal with COVID-19 crisis, stating that one cannot continue to engage in endless discussion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021