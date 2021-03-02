Abhishek Bachchan wishes Ahan Shetty 'all the best' on debut film 'Tadap'

Left Menu

Just hours after Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's upcoming romantic drama 'Tadap,' Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan wished the debutant 'all the best' and penned a note on the occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:30 IST
Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just hours after Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's upcoming romantic drama 'Tadap,' Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan wished the debutant 'all the best' and penned a note on the occasion. The 'Dhoom' star took to Twitter and penned a note commemorating the poster launch of the film.

"Proud day! From playing football with you as a baby on the sets of Refugee to seeing you make your debut... keep growing and conquering," he wrote. "All the best #AhanShetty and the entire team @milanluthria @TaraSutaria #SajidNadiadwala," added Bachchan Jr.

Earlier in the day, Akshay also praised the poster of the film, writing, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen." "Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September," he added.

Riteish Deshmukh too heaped praises on the teaser poster of 'Tadap' on Twitter and wrote, "Smashing Teaser poster of #Tadap - #AhanShetty &@TaraSutariaare nothing less is expected from the cracking combo of #SajidNadiadwala, @milanluthria, @ipritamofficial&@foxstarhindi." 'Tadap' is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is being written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam. 'Tadap' will hit big screens on September 24, 2021.

Ahan's debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suniel Shetty too was launched by the producer. (ANI)

