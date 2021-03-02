Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS

A comedy series based on Tik Tok star and comic Sarah Cooper's book is officially a go at CBS.

The untitled single-camera project, inspired by Cooper's ''How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings'', found a home at the premium network last August following a multiple-outlet bidding war.

Cooper, whose TikTok videos lip-syncing to former President Donald Trump went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April, will co-write and executive produce the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate gender politics in their careers and personal lives.

Cindy Chupack is also on board as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein will executive produce under their Patna Productions banner.

Late last year, Cooper also headlined a Netflix comedy special, ''Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine''.

She has been active in the comedy scene for several years and published three books between 2016 and 2018, but the Trump videos brought her global fame.

