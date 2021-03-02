Left Menu

Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:43 IST
Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@sarahcpr)

A comedy series based on Tik Tok star and comic Sarah Cooper's book is officially a go at CBS.

The untitled single-camera project, inspired by Cooper's ''How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings'', found a home at the premium network last August following a multiple-outlet bidding war.

Cooper, whose TikTok videos lip-syncing to former President Donald Trump went viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April, will co-write and executive produce the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate gender politics in their careers and personal lives.

Cindy Chupack is also on board as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein will executive produce under their Patna Productions banner.

Late last year, Cooper also headlined a Netflix comedy special, ''Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine''.

She has been active in the comedy scene for several years and published three books between 2016 and 2018, but the Trump videos brought her global fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Draft agreement confirms Germany plans to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but will allow small private gatherings from Monday, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the federal states showed.In the draft, which st...

Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club ear...

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria on Friday, officials said on Tuesday.It was the second such abduction in just over a week and the third since December in Nigerias north, where a...

Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS

A comedy series based on Tik Tok star and comic Sarah Coopers book is officially a go at CBS.The untitled single-camera project, inspired by Coopers How to Be Successful Without Hurting Mens Feelings, found a home at the premium network las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021