Guj cops nab man from Rajasthan for abetting wife's suicide

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST
Days after a woman committed suicide by jumping into Sabarmati river here leaving behind a video message, the Gujarat police have arrested the victim's husband from neighbouring Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.

A team from Ahmedabad police nabbed Arif Khan from Pali town of Rajasthan on Monday evening and brought him here on Tuesday, additional commissioner of police, Sector-1, R V Asari said.

Khan had fled after he was booked on the charges of abetting the suicide of his wife Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river on February 25, before releasing a video.

''Khan is a native of Jalore in Rajasthan but was not found at his residence when our teams reached there. Based on a tip-off, we nabbed him from Pali where he had gone to attend a wedding. He has been brought here by the city police for further investigation,'' Asari said.

The video message, which the 23-year-old woman recorded on her mobile phone at the riverfront, went viral on social media.

Before jumping into the river, Ayesha also spoke to her husband and parents.

As per the FIR lodged by the deceased woman's father at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station, the accused had allegedly tortured her and told her ''die if you want to, and send me a video''.

According to the police, Ayesha had married the accused in 2018 and shifted to Rajasthan, but had recently moved back to her parent's place in Vatva area of the city.

In the video, Ayesha can be heard saying she was not taking the step under any pressure.

The victim had also allegedly told her parents that she did not want her husband in her life anymore and that she was tired of life, the police said.

