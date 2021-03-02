Left Menu

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Last week, his youngest son Prince Edward said his father was feeling a lot better but the palace says Philip is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week at least. The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, and has continued to carry out her official duties, albeit remotely.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:07 IST
UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred on Monday from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.

His 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment, although Buckingham Palace has said he is comfortable and responding to treatment. Last week, his youngest son Prince Edward said his father was feeling a lot better but the palace says Philip is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week at least.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, and has continued to carry out her official duties, albeit remotely. Both she and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Although son and heir Prince Charles visited Philip at the King Edward VII Hospital, visitors are only allowed into clinical areas of St Bartholomew's for very limited reasons, such as seeing a patient who is at the end of their life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 ...

Reflect nature’s ‘true value’ in economic policies and decisions, UN chief urges

The UN chief highlighted that the global economy increased almost fivefold in the past fifty years, but that growth was at a massive cost to the environment. Up to now, humanity has treated nature as a free commodity. The price is climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021