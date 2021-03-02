Left Menu

Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:31 IST
Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting, with the Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.

Released on Tuesday, to coincide with what would have been Reed's 79th birthday, they each show a woman wearing a T-shirt adorned with one of Rock's photos of the music stars. Rock said he had long been cautious when previously approached for artistic collaborations.

"All he (Fin DAC) (had) to do is show them to me, that was the deal. I had to approve of them," Rock told Reuters. "There was nothing not to approve." London-born Rock, often referred to as "The man who shot the 70s", first picked up a camera as a student at Cambridge University.

He went on to photograph Bowie as Ziggy Stardust and album covers for Syd Barrett's "Madcap Laughs", Reed's "Transformer", Iggy and The Stooges' "Raw Power" and Queen's "Queen II". "It wasn't like 'I'm going to be a rock and roll photographer'," Rock said. "These people weren't so well known when I first met them. It was all about age and timing."

More recently, New York-based Rock has photographed Kate Moss, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. As well as the collaborative images, which will be on show and sale on the West Contemporary Editions platform, Rock is also releasing a selection of photographs he snapped of Bowie, Reed, Harry and Pop between 1969 and 1980 as well as his own art pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 ...

Reflect nature’s ‘true value’ in economic policies and decisions, UN chief urges

The UN chief highlighted that the global economy increased almost fivefold in the past fifty years, but that growth was at a massive cost to the environment. Up to now, humanity has treated nature as a free commodity. The price is climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021