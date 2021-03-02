Golden Globes 2021 winners’ list revealed, Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award

Golden Globes 2021 winners’ list revealed, Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous awardDevdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:26 IST
The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday night, February 28. After being delayed for nearly two months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Golden Globe Award ceremony was held virtually.
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned to host the show. Tina Fey anchored from New York while Amy Poehler joined her from Los Angeles through Zoom.
Once again Netflix's royal drama The Crown, which had garnered the highest nominations for any TV series won in the fourth category. Whereas, Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director trophy has taken by Nomadland and its director Chloé Zhao.
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Actor Golden Globe award for his performance in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The actor died at the age of 42. He was battling colon cancer. Check out the complete list of 78th Golden Globe Awards winners.
Golden Globes 2021 Award winners full list:
BEST PICTURE - DRAMA
The Father
Mank
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (WINNER)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot (WINNER)
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
BEST ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian (WINNER)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST PICTURE - ANIMATED
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul (WINNER)
Wolfwalkers
BEST PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, France and Guatemala
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, US (WINNER)
Two of Us, USA and France
BEST SCORE MOTION PICTURE
The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (WINNER)
BEST SONG - MOTION PICTURE
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead - WINNER
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (WINNER)
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
BEST MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek (WINNER)
Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit (WINNER)
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
BEST ACTRESS - TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (WINNER)
BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS - DRAMA SERIES
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown (WINNER)
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
BEST TELEVISION ACTOR - DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (WINNER)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS - MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (WINNER)
BEST TELEVISION ACTOR - MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES
Don Cheadle. Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - TELEVISION
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (WINNER)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - TELEVISION
John Boyega, Small Axe (WINNER)
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
