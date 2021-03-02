Golden Globes 2021 winners’ list revealed, Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award

The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday night, February 28. After being delayed for nearly two months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Golden Globe Award ceremony was held virtually.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned to host the show. Tina Fey anchored from New York while Amy Poehler joined her from Los Angeles through Zoom.

Once again Netflix's royal drama The Crown, which had garnered the highest nominations for any TV series won in the fourth category. Whereas, Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director trophy has taken by Nomadland and its director Chloé Zhao.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Actor Golden Globe award for his performance in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The actor died at the age of 42. He was battling colon cancer. Check out the complete list of 78th Golden Globe Awards winners.

Golden Globes 2021 Award winners full list:

BEST PICTURE - DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland (WINNER)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (WINNER)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

BEST ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL/ COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian (WINNER)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On The Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST PICTURE - ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul (WINNER)

Wolfwalkers

BEST PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, France and Guatemala

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, US (WINNER)

Two of Us, USA and France

BEST SCORE MOTION PICTURE

The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (WINNER)

BEST SONG - MOTION PICTURE

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead - WINNER

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (WINNER)

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

BEST MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek (WINNER)

Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit (WINNER)

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

BEST ACTRESS - TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (WINNER)

BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS - DRAMA SERIES

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown (WINNER)

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST TELEVISION ACTOR - DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS - MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (WINNER)

BEST TELEVISION ACTOR - MUSICAL/ COMEDY SERIES

Don Cheadle. Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - TELEVISION

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - TELEVISION

John Boyega, Small Axe (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

