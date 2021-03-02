Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan took on role most actors would shy from: Janhvi Kapoor on 'Dostana 2'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:27 IST
Kartik Aaryan took on role most actors would shy from: Janhvi Kapoor on 'Dostana 2'
Representative Image. Image Credit: IANS

Actor Janhvi Kapoor says her upcoming film ''Dostana 2'', a sequel to the 2008 hit ''Dostana'', aims at normalising homosexuality. She praised co-star Kartik Aaryan for signing a project other male stars would have shied away from taking on.

The 2008 film chronicled the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the original featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The new take, directed by Collin D'Cunha, also stars debutant Lakshya.

In an interview with PTI, Kapoor said ''Dostana 2'' has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times and the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality.

'''Dostana 2' looks at normalising homosexuality. There's still a stigma around it. Honestly, kudos to Kartik who is mainstream and is known for being the heartthrob of the nation to take on a role that I think most actors would shy away from because it is about homosexuality,'' she said. The sequel would mark the 23-year-old actor's third film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, after 2018 debut ''Dhadak'' and last year's ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl''. Kapoor said ''Dostana 2'' will be an addition to the same sex love stories in Bollywood, which are few and far between.

The pop-culture space, Kapoor said, is full of mostly heterosexual romantic stories and they have tried to make a film which the community would be able to relate to.

''It's a cool film that normalises homosexuality. It is not caricaturish. You have these iconic (heterosexual) love stories like 'DDLJ', 'Jab We Met' and other romantic-comedies. But people who identify themselves as homosexuals, don't have that,'' she said. ''I'm not saying that's what we are promising to do, but from our end, it's an attempt. It's a fun film and I really can't wait for the audience to see it,'' she added.

Kapoor shared she has finished half of the ''Dostana 2'' shoot and would complete the remaining portions post ''Good Luck Jerry''. Backed by Aanand L Rai, ''Good Luck Jerry'' went on floors in January. It is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

The actor said while it is too early to reveal the details, she described the film as a ''mix of action, comedy and thrill''.

Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in the horror-comedy ''Roohi'', co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta and backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is scheduled to be released on March 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 ...

Reflect nature’s ‘true value’ in economic policies and decisions, UN chief urges

The UN chief highlighted that the global economy increased almost fivefold in the past fifty years, but that growth was at a massive cost to the environment. Up to now, humanity has treated nature as a free commodity. The price is climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021