Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' to release in December

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action drama ''Heropanti 2'' is set to release theatrically on December 3. `''Heropanti'', which released in 2014, marked Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon. The ''Baaghi'' star took to Instagram and made the announcement on his 31th birthday.

''My first love is back- action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas,'' Shroff wrote, alongside a new poster of the film.

Advertisement

While the first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

''Heropanti 2'' is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like ''Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'', Vidya Balan starter ''The Dirty Picture'' and Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi led ''Baadshaho''. The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)