Gwen Stefani, Cardi B, Kelsea team up for iHeartRadio's International Women's Day celebration

To celebrate International Women's Day this month, some of the biggest names in music like Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani are teaming up. According to People Magazine, iHeartMedia on Monday announced the launch of 'iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music,' a one-hour special featuring discussions with Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini and Gwen Stefani set to air on International Women's Day on March 8.

'SeeHer', the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, has partnered with iHeartMedia to create a "celebration placing gender equality center stage," according to a press release. The first-ever special event will feature interviews with the female artists that will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

Advertisement

As reported by People Magazine, the celebration will "dive into the lives of these three leading female artists - from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations." Cardi, Stefani and Ballerini will also share how they are using their music platform and social media presence to activate and encourage other women as well as highlight the universal challenges that women face.

The event will also feature footage and interviews with other top women artists. "iHeartMedia is excited to partner with SeeHer and their SeeHer Hear Her initiative to inspire us all with the stories of amazing women breaking new ground in Hip Hop, Pop and Country music," Gayle Troberman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia said in a statement.

"This International Women's Day it's important that we are all reminded of what equality can sound like, as we come together to celebrate, inspire and support one another." To kick off the celebration, iHeartMedia will launch an eight-day countdown to International Women's Day beginning Monday.

The countdown will air across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and the company's biggest podcasts. Per People Magazine, on March 8, women will take over the mic on popular iHeartMedia radio shows and podcasts to have conversations about equality, inclusion, inspiration and what everyone can do to help get more women heard, according to the release.

From 5-6 p.m. local time that evening, iHeartMedia broadcast stations will play the biggest hits and new music from today's female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio app. "We launched #SeeHer Hear Her as part of the SeeHer movement in 2019 to eliminate gender bias in the music industry and increase the percent of women in front of and behind the mic," added Nadine Karp McHugh, president of SeeHer.

"We are making progress, but there is a long way to go. We are delighted to bring this important initiative to scale with iHeart surrounding International Women's Day. Together we See Her," added McHugh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)