Left Menu

Constance Wu boards Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Terminal List' series

She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy hes fighting against to light.The movie will also feature actor Taylor Kitsch in the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reeces best friend.David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratts return to television after he featured in shows such as Parks and Recreation and Everwood.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:09 IST
Constance Wu boards Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Terminal List' series
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Constance Wu has joined Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Amazon's ''The Terminal List'' series. Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of ''The Equalizer'' and ''Training Day'' fame.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

''Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the official plotline of the show read.

Wu, known for starring in movies such as ''Crazy Rich Asians'' and ''Hustlers'', will star as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power, according to Variety.

Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an unlikely ally in Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he's fighting against to light.

The movie will also feature actor Taylor Kitsch in the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece's best friend.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as ''Parks and Recreation'' and ''Everwood''. DiGilio will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised unconditionally for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021