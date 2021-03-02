Entertainment News Roundup: Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement; San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Fonda honored for lifetime achievement at Golden Globes

American actor and activist Jane Fonda received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, marking a career in film and television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years. Fonda, 83, made an impassioned plea for diversity while accepting her award, saying storytelling was central to mutual human understanding. Her comments came at a virtual ceremony put on amid controversy over the dearth of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes.

San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and be reduced to three days

San Diego Comic-Con, an annual celebrity-studded showcase of superhero films and pop culture, will remain virtual for its July event, which will be reduced to three days amid the coronavirus outbreak. "While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con", its organizers said on Monday.

Downton star Stevens' turn as robot Romeo kicks off Berlinale

Alma is a museum curator in Berlin. She is single, and has a taste for men who are slightly different but not in any way exotic. The solution? Tom, a robot who speaks German with a slight English accent. This is the premise of Maria Schrader's romantic comedy 'I'm Your Man', which opened this year's online Berlin Film Festival on Monday.

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors

Netflix Inc's British royal drama "The Crown," which focused its most recent season on the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, led the television honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The Crown" was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin, who played the young Diana struggling to adapt to life in the royal family.

Australian music promoter Gudinski dies at 68

Prominent Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, best known for helping globalise some of the country's biggest stars, including Kylie Minogue, died in his sleep on Tuesday, his music label said in a statement. Mushroom Records, the independent record label Gudinski founded at 20 that championed the careers of Minogue, rocker Jimmy Barnes and singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, said Gudinski had died at his home in Melbourne. He was 68.

Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas. Netflix Inc goes into Sunday's virtual celebration of movies and television, hosted from New York and Los Angeles by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, with a dominant 22 film nominations but still in search of its first best movie win.

Through the mailbox slot: Japanese theatre offers new viewing experience

The lights dim, as at the start of any theatre performance, and the audience leans forward to look through a letter-box slot or peephole in the door in front of them as the performers break out into dance. Japanese dance company Moonlight Mobile Theater has come up with a novel way of bringing people back to their avant-garde performances while maintaining social distancing.

TV audience for virtual Golden Globes show appears headed for sharp fall

The television audience for Hollywood's virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday fell sharply from last year's event, according to preliminary estimates on Monday. Ratings data reported on Monday by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline showed that only about 5.4 million Americans watched the three-hour telecast on the NBC network.

Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

The man who was shot while caring for Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs said on Monday he was recovering after nearly dying from the attack by assailants who kidnapped two of the pop singer's pets. Ryan Fischer, in his first public comments since the incident last Wednesday evening in Hollywood, detailed his recollections from that night and thanked family, friends, first responders and Gaga, who has been in Italy to shoot a movie.

