Will Smith says he might enter politics in future

Hollywood star Will Smith has teased the possibility that he might take a plunge into politics in future.

The actor shared his thoughts on a number of issues such as racism and politics during his conversation with filmmaker Jon Favreau on the podcast ''Pod Save America''.

Advertisement

''I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena,'' Smith said.

The 52-year-old actor, however, made it clear that he is in no hurry to enter politics.

''I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line,'' he added.

Talking about his personal experiences with racism, the actor said people have addressed him with the infamous N-word many times.

''I've been called (n-word) to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called (n-word) by a smart person,'' Smith said.

''I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect,'' he added.

Smith appeared on the podcast to promote the Netflix series ''Amend: The Fight for America'', which examines the drive for equal rights through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

Added after the US Civil War, the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to anyone born on the US soil and was intended to give constitutional protection to former slaves.

''The 14th Amendment is essentially the centre of what we think of when we think of ourselves as Americans. The 14th Amendment is like the all-inclusive amendment that makes clear that all Americans are equal under the law,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)