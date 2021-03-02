Left Menu

Will Smith says he might enter politics in future

I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena, Smith said.The 52-year-old actor, however, made it clear that he is in no hurry to enter politics.I think for now Ill let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then Ill consider that at some point down the line, he added.Talking about his personal experiences with racism, the actor said people have addressed him with the infamous N-word many times.Ive been called n-word to my face probably five or six times.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:56 IST
Will Smith says he might enter politics in future

Hollywood star Will Smith has teased the possibility that he might take a plunge into politics in future.

The actor shared his thoughts on a number of issues such as racism and politics during his conversation with filmmaker Jon Favreau on the podcast ''Pod Save America''.

''I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena,'' Smith said.

The 52-year-old actor, however, made it clear that he is in no hurry to enter politics.

''I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line,'' he added.

Talking about his personal experiences with racism, the actor said people have addressed him with the infamous N-word many times.

''I've been called (n-word) to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called (n-word) by a smart person,'' Smith said.

''I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect,'' he added.

Smith appeared on the podcast to promote the Netflix series ''Amend: The Fight for America'', which examines the drive for equal rights through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

Added after the US Civil War, the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to anyone born on the US soil and was intended to give constitutional protection to former slaves.

''The 14th Amendment is essentially the centre of what we think of when we think of ourselves as Americans. The 14th Amendment is like the all-inclusive amendment that makes clear that all Americans are equal under the law,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised unconditionally for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021