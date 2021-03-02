Left Menu

Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' slated to release in December

On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff announced the release date for his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' along with a new poster of the movie. The film is slated to release on December 3 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:59 IST
Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' slated to release in December
Poster of 'Heropanti 2' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff announced the release date for his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' along with a new poster of the movie. The film is slated to release on December 3 this year. The 'Baaghi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the movie's poster, captioning it as, "My first love is back - action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas."

In the new poster of the movie, Tiger looks inevitably heroic as he points his guns from the rooftop of a car. The film is the sequel of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 2014 debut film 'Heropanti'. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in a lead role. The first look poster of 'Heropanti 2' was unveiled in February 2020. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised unconditionally for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021