U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer Vernon Jordan dies at age 85 -report

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, a CNBC and New York Times journalist said on Tuesday, citing a statement from his family.

Jordan died Monday night surrounded by his family, according to the statement, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin said on Twitter.

