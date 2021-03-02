February ends on high note as Deltin hosts night of glitz and glamour

Left Menu

Disha Patani and Nushrratt Bharuccha at 'Deltin Star Weekend'. Image Credit: ANI

India's largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination 'Deltin Royale' recently hosted a glamorous star-studded 'Deltin Star Weekend', which was attended by some of the most prominent actors from Bollywood. The weekend kick-started in Goa on February 25 and continued till February 28. The event witnessed the presence of actors such as Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sargun Mehta.

The 4-day event created a stir of excitement and was attended by a multitude of fans, wherein they got to meet their favorite Bollywood divas, play games, and experience the larger-than-life experience offered by Deltin Royale. Delta Corp Ltd. (DCL) is a leading publicly listed company in the gaming, entertainment, and hospitality sector in India. It currently owns and operates casinos and hotels in Goa, Sikkim, Daman, and Kathmandu (Nepal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

