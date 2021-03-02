February ends on high note as Deltin hosts night of glitz and glamour

India's largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination 'Deltin Royale' recently hosted a glamorous star-studded 'Deltin Star Weekend', which was attended by some of the most prominent actors from Bollywood. The weekend kick-started in Goa on February 25 and continued till February 28. The event witnessed the presence of actors such as Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sargun Mehta.

The 4-day event created a stir of excitement and was attended by a multitude of fans, wherein they got to meet their favorite Bollywood divas, play games, and experience the larger-than-life experience offered by Deltin Royale. Delta Corp Ltd. (DCL) is a leading publicly listed company in the gaming, entertainment, and hospitality sector in India. It currently owns and operates casinos and hotels in Goa, Sikkim, Daman, and Kathmandu (Nepal). (ANI)

