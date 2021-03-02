Left Menu

Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs. "Tandav", a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST
Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav" , which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs.

"Tandav" , a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it. In a statement titled "Amazon Prime Video Apologizes", the company on Tuesday said it deeply regrets viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable.

Amazon apologizes "unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt," it said, adding that it will continue to develop content while respecting the diversity of audiences' culture and beliefs. The "Tandav" controversy escalated last week when police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned one of Amazon's top executives for hours in one case filed against the show.

Asked about the company apology, a senior state police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities would continue investigating the matter. Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India for obscenity or offending beliefs, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show "Tandav" is among the highest-profile cases.

An Indian media and entertainment industry executive said Amazon's apology was unprecedented and showed that big U.S. conglomerates can capitulate to political or cultural demands. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity. In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended a Prime Video event in Mumbai with Bollywood stars and announced it would double down on its investments. He said Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere it's doing better than India".

India is a critical growth market for Amazon, where it has committed investments of $6.5 billion, with interests in e-commerce, video streaming, cloud computing and other areas. Amazon is currently also facing calls for a ban after Reuters last month reported the U.S. firm had for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India website and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court allows STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan

A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state police for sedition after he was arrested along with three others while on their way to Hathras last year. The state ...

Sports News Roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again; James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Irans only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in TokyoIranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete i...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March

Wall Streets main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus.The SP 500 on Monday logged its...

Gadkari urges MSMEs to install rooftop solar to improve business efficiency

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs to apply for a scheme offering concessional debt finance to install rooftop solar for improving their business efficiency.Addressing a virtual event, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021