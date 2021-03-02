Left Menu

UK royal Meghan awarded 450,000 pounds in costs after court privacy win

Warby agreed to make an interim costs order of 450,000 pounds, saying the final sum "may well be considerably more than that" after other outstanding issues were resolved at later hearings. Meghan's legal team also demanded the paper hands over any copies it has of the letter, and called for the judge to order the paper to publish a statement on its front page stating she had won her case, with a notice also placed on the MailOnline's home page for "not less than 6 months" to act as a deterrent.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:24 IST
UK royal Meghan awarded 450,000 pounds in costs after court privacy win
File Photo

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds ($630,000) on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry.

Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy. At a hearing on Tuesday, Warby refused the paper permission to appeal that decision, saying he saw "no real prospect" that the Court of Appeal would reach a different conclusion. However, the paper is able to apply directly to the court.

The court was told Meghan's legal team was seeking more than 1.5 million pounds in legal fees, with half the amount to be paid within 14 days, a sum the paper described as "disproportionate". Warby agreed to make an interim costs order of 450,000 pounds, saying the final sum "may well be considerably more than that" after other outstanding issues were resolved at later hearings.

Meghan's legal team also demanded the paper hands over any copies it has of the letter, and called for the judge to order the paper to publish a statement on its front page stating she had won her case, with a notice also placed on the MailOnline's home page for "not less than 6 months" to act as a deterrent. Warby said he would not make an order for the delivery or destruction of any copies of the letter yet.

Her lawyer Ian Mill told the hearing that they were not seeking to punish the paper, and would accept nominal damages based on the profits the Mail made from its articles, saying this was a "proportionate" way forward. In its written submissions, the paper's lawyers wrote: "No purpose would be served by a hearing to determine the precise amount, which by definition is not relevant. It is suggested that 1 pound, 2 pounds or 5 pounds would do."

Meghan, 39, and husband Harry, 36, have regularly appeared on the front pages of Britain's newspapers in the last month, having announced they were expecting their second child, followed by news of their final split with the royal family following their decision to move to California last year. On Sunday, a highly anticipated in-depth interview they have given to U.S. chat show queen Oprah Winfrey will be aired. ($1 = 0.7181 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All private hospitals permitted to give COVID vaccine, Centre to states; utilise optimum capacity of empanelled hospitals

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under...

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region on Tuesday, citing credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses, the State Departm...

Odisha govt changes school timings

Keeping in view the IMD forecast of possible hot weather across Odisha during the summer, the Odisha government on Tuesday revised the school timings, an official notification issued by the School and Mass Education SME department said.Acco...

FTSE 100 ends higher ahead of budget announcement, midcaps shunned

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by gains in mining and financial stocks, although the domestically-oriented midcap index tripped on the eve of finance minister Rishi Sunaks new budget plan.After rallying as much as 1.1 in the afternoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021