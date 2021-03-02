Left Menu

'Game Of Thrones' alum Indira Varma roped in for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Disney Plus

British actor Indira Varma has now become the newest entrant to join the cast of the Disney Plus series named Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 'Game of Thrones' alumni will play a lead on the new show that is currently being developed with Ewan McGregor.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:01 IST
'Game Of Thrones' alum Indira Varma roped in for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Disney Plus
Indira Varma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

British actor Indira Varma has now become the newest entrant to join the cast of the Disney Plus series named Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 'Game of Thrones' alumni will play a lead on the new show that is currently being developed with Ewan McGregor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Indira will star in the series opposite Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen, who will reprise their roles as, respectively, Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former pupil, now the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

In keeping with the cone of silence surrounding the show, details about Varma's character have not been released at the moment. The series is expected to fall in between 'Revenge of the Sith' and 'A New Hope' in the 'Star Wars' timeline. Producer Joby Harold, whose credits include, 'John Wick: Chapter 3' and 'Underground', will be writing the show. He came aboard in April 2020 following a creative reset. 'The Mandalorian' veteran Deborah Chow is set to direct.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Varma is currently a series regular on ABC's legal drama 'For Life', which wrapped its second season last week. She played Ellaria Sand on 'Game of Thrones' and her other credits include Amazon's 'Carnival Row' and HBO's 'Rome'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10-year-old run over by train

A ten-year-old boy was run over by a train while collecting cow dung on railway tracks in Kalamna area near here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Surya Doman Madhukar, a resident of Vijaya Nagar slum.The boy was hit by...

MP lawyer in jail over "indecent" birthday message to judge

A Madhya Pradesh lawyer is in jail for the last three weeks after he was arrested by the police in Ratlam district for allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman judge on her birthday, officials said on Tuesday.After failing to get ba...

Gujarat local bodies polls: AAP wins 42 seats

Days after winning 27 seats in the elections to Surat Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday emerged victors in 42 seats in rural and semi-urban pockets of the state.Results of Sundays polls in 81 municipalitie...

U.S. senators scurry to refine Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid ahead of vote

Negotiations over President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021