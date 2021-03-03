Left Menu

People News Roundup: Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'; Australian music promoter Gudinski dies at 68 and more

Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'; Australian music promoter Gudinski dies at 68 and more
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Reggae icon Bunny Wailer, last Wailers member, dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surviving founding member, has died at a hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 73. "This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae," said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him "a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene."

Australian music promoter Gudinski dies at 68

Prominent Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, best known for helping globalise some of the country's biggest stars, including Kylie Minogue, died in his sleep on Tuesday, his music label said in a statement. Mushroom Records, the independent record label Gudinski founded at 20 that championed the careers of Minogue, rocker Jimmy Barnes and singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, said Gudinski had died at his home in Melbourne. He was 68.

Rock photography meets street art in Mick Rock, Fin DAC project

Photographer Mick Rock, known for some of the most recognisable pictures of rock legends such as David Bowie and album covers of the 1970s, is marking his 51 years working in the music industry with a new project collaborating with urban artist Fin DAC. "MIDARO" fuses photography with painting, with the Irish artist reworking Rock's photos of Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.

Lady Gaga's dog walker says he is recovering from 'very close call with death'

The man who was shot while caring for Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs said on Monday he was recovering after nearly dying from the attack by assailants who kidnapped two of the pop singer's pets. Ryan Fischer, in his first public comments since the incident last Wednesday evening in Hollywood, detailed his recollections from that night and thanked family, friends, first responders and Gaga, who has been in Italy to shoot a movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout

Brazilian state governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaros government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program.Half of Br...

Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchases

Brazils Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that will accelerate vaccine purchases for the countrys slow COVID-19 inoculation program and the proposal will now pass to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature.The bill allows the emerge...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Mondays surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. The declining performance of the three major ...

Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, according to their employers.Fitsum Berhane was arrested a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021